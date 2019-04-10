Of the thousands of runners who will toe the starting line at Monday's Boston Marathon, 76 of them will be from Idaho.
Of those Gem State runners, six are from the Post Register coverage area. Mark Taylor (Ammon), Carlie Horrocks (Blackfoot), Tiffany Johnson (Idaho Falls), Erin Wood (Idaho Falls), Nicki Kinney (Victor) and Stephen Brang (Idaho Falls) are all among the Idaho entries on the Boston Athletic Association website.
Coming up locally
This weekend is closing weekend for the 2018-19 winter season at Grand Targhee Resort. The eighth annual Pond Skim is Saturday with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Entries will be capped at 60 people.
Sun Valley Resort remains open for the 2018-19 winter season through April 21.
Team USA Update
The U.S. women's ice hockey team went 4-0 in group play at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship in Espoo, Finland. They begin the quarterfinals today versus Japan.
Carli Lloyd scored twice and had an assist while Christen Press had three assists for the U.S. women's national soccer team's 6-0 win over Belgium on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 1999 Women's World Cup championship team was honored at halftime. July 10 makes 20 years since their World Cup win over China in penalty kicks. Three days earlier in a 5-3 win over Australia in Commerce City, Colo., Alex Morgan became the seventh U.S. women's national team player to score 100 international goals.
Sam Mikulak and Morgan Hurd claimed the men's and women's all-around titles Sunday in Tokyo in the final stop of the world cup all-around series. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are now less than 500 days away.
Florida native Caroline Marks won the women's final to lead five U.S. podium finishes at the Boost Mobile Pro on Sunday at Gold Coast, Australia. The 19 year-old is the youngest surfer in the World Surf League women's championship tour and currently leads the women's championship tour rankings. Surfing makes its debut as an Olympic sport next summer at Tokyo 2020 with 40 shortboard surfers--20 male, 20 female--competing. Of the 40 Olympic surfers, 18 will come from the 2019 WSL Championship tour.
Figure skaters Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, Mariah Bell, Bradie Tennell, pairs skaters Ashley Cain and Timothy DeLuc and ice dance duo Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will all be competing at the World Team Trophy, which begins today and continues through Saturday in Fukuoka, Japan. Chen is undefeated this season.