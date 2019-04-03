Victor's Breezy Johnson is officially training for the 2019-20 season.
The 2018 U.S. Olympic alpine skier, who missed the 2018-19 World Cup season, posted to her Instagram account last week that she pushed out of a start and skied gates for the first time in six months. She briefly returned to snow in late January and skied in the Coombs Fest fundraiser at Snow King Mountain Resort in mid-March. Johnson tore her ACL in September during a training session in Chile.
Locals competing at Arcadia
Two local track athletes are registered to compete in the 52nd Annual Arcadia Invitational this weekend in California. Idaho Falls senior and BYU signee Zach Erikson is entered in the boys rated 3,200-meter finals on Friday night. Erikson's sophomore teammate Mitchell Athay will also compete in the boys rated 3,200 finals as well as the boys rising stars mile on Saturday morning. Erikson competed at last year's boys rated 3,200 at Arcadia, placing 31st overall through three sectioned finals in 9:21.97, which is his personal best.
Coming up locally
Grand Targhee Resort's 19th annual Cardboard Box Derby takes place Saturday. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and judging starts at 10 a.m. The event course is back on Big Horn and awards will be on the Main Plaza.
Also at Grand Targhee is the Sick Trick Comp on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. Registration is free and helmets are required.
Team USA Update
Keith Gabel claimed his first world championship gold medal on Saturday at the 2019 World Para Snowboard Championships in Pyha, Finland, winning men's snowboardcross LL2. Gabel had never placed higher than fourth at the world championships before this week. Noah Elliott won men's snowboardcross LL1 and teammate Mike Schultz took bronze.
The four-time defending world champion U.S. women's ice hockey team begins the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships today versus Finland in Espoo, Finland. This is the first year the women's championships have had 10 teams. Of the 23 players on Team USA's roster, 14 were on the 2018 Olympic champion U.S. team.
The U.S. women's water polo team defeated Australia 14-12 in a penalty shootout on Sunday to win the FINA Intercontinental Tournament in Perth, Australia. It was the 36th consecutive win for the U.S., and the title was their fourth in five years.