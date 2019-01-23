Justin Thomas made his Winter X Games debut in 2015 upon taking silver in snowmobile hillcross. This weekend, he returns to Aspen Snowmass in a different event.
An Idaho Falls resident and Idaho State student, Thomas will be competing in snowbike this weekend, which he qualified for in December in Elk River, Minn. According to a recent interview with KLIM, Thomas took the second to last wildcard entry to X Games in Minnesota. Thomas, who won the King of Kings title at the 2018 Jackson Hole World Championship Hill Climb, is a member of KLIM’s Backcountry Team.
Coming up locally
Kelly Canyon Resort’s next event is Saturday: Team Slopestyle. Skiers and snowboarders will compete together. Competition begins at 1 p.m.
Sunday is Ski for Air Service Day at Sun Valley Resort. A limited quantity of full day lift tickets for Sunday will be available for purchase for $50 through Saturday. Rentals/demos and select lodging will also be 50 percent off.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is hosting a junior freeride competition from Friday to Sunday. It is a International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association sanctioned event.
Team USA Update
Mikaela Shiffrin’s latest accomplishment in her fiery season came Sunday upon winning super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, to reach 54 career FIS Alpine World Cup wins (No. 6 all time among all FIS alpine skiers, men and women). It was her third super-G win in as many starts in the discipline this season. She leads the FIS women’s alpine overall standings by 596 World Cup points in the leaderboard and also told U.S. Ski and Snowboard that she will next compete Feb. 1 and 2 in Maribor, Slovenia. Lindsey Vonn did not finish Sunday’s super-G. She shared Wednesday on her social media accounts that she learned she has an impact injury to her peroneal nerve, and she is ‘taking things day by day.’
Three U.S. snowboarders made the podium at the World Cup Laax Open over the weekend in Laax, Switzerland. Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim won women’s halfpipe while fellow Olympian Arielle Gold took third. Jake Pates took third on the men’s side.