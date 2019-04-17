Nicki Kenney led the way for the Post Register coverage area Monday at the Boston Marathon.
A Victor resident, the 37 year-old finished in three hours, 34 minutes, 33 seconds to place 7,659th overall, 18th among Idahoans and 1,472nd among women. She was one of three Post Register area runners to finish in less than four hours. Tiffany Johnson of Idaho Falls finished in 3:38:36 and Carlie Horrocks of Blackfoot finished in 3:51:19.
Three others from the Post Register coverage area also completed the prestigious race. Erin Wood of Idaho Falls finished in 4:03:43, Stephen Brang of Idaho Falls finished in 4:10 and Mark Taylor of Ammon finished in 4:29.51.
Boise's Erik Teig led Idaho finishers, breaking the 2:30 barrier with his time of 2:28:37 for 82nd place overall and 75th place among men.
Coming up locally
Sunday is closing day for the 2018-19 winter season for Sun Valley Resort.
The annual Bengal Triathlon is Saturday in Pocatello. The swim portion can be completed at any point between 2 and 8 p.m. Friday at Idaho State University's Reed Gym. Saturday's bike portion start will be seeded according to Friday's swim times. The earliest bike start time will be 9:30 a.m. at the front parking lot of Reed Gym.
The Spitfire Ultra Trail Challenge takes place Saturday at North Menan Butte. There are 5k, 12k, 25k and 50k courses. A portion of the entry fees benefit Camp Magical Moments, a camp in Swan Valley for kids who have or have had cancer.
Team USA Update
Wednesday marked 100 days until the start of the 2019 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru. The complete master competition schedule for the 2020 Summer Olympic games in Tokyo was also released Wednesday. The Opening Ceremony is July 24, 2020 and the first actual events will be July 22, when softball returns from a 12-year hiatus from the Olympic program with preliminary round games. The master competition schedule for the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be shared by Tokyo in October.
The U.S. women's ice hockey team defeated host team Finland in a shootout on Sunday to win its fifth consecutive IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship in Espoo, Finland. The game was knotted at 1-1 after overtime. Amanda Kessel and Annie Pankowski scored for the U.S. in the first two rounds of the shootout and goalie Alex Rigsby made the final save.
Team USA won its fourth World Team Trophy in Fukuoka, Japan, over the weekend. Bradie Tennell and Mariah Bell sealed the U.S. win with their free skate performances, including a season-best 150.83 score by Tennell.
Katie Ledecky's win in the women's 200 freestyle of the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in Richmond, Va., gave her 52 career wins in the Pro Swim Series, which sent her past recently retired Olympian Missy Franklin for the all-time win total for a female U.S. swimmer in the series. Ledecky also won the women's 800 and 400 freestyle titles. Michael Andrew, who recently turned 20, defeated 2016 Olympians Josh Prenot and Chase Kalisz to win the men's 200 IM and edged Olympian Kevin Cordes to win the men's 50 breast. Caeleb Dressel won the men's 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 50 free and 50 fly and fellow 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga won women’s 100 backstroke and 50 free.