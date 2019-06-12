I won't attempt to one-up or undermine what has already been written by other sports journalists within the past 48 hours, but I also won't mince words.
The running community and the human race lost an absolute ray of light on Tuesday. A professional runner for Brooks, Gabriele 'Gabe' Grunewald died in Minneapolis in the presence of her husband Justin, close friends and family members after a 10-year battle with the rare cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma. She was two weeks shy of her 33rd birthday.
I first learned about Grunewald in 2016, how she competed in the 1,500 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June and two months later learned that she had been running with a cantaloupe sized tumor in her liver. How she kept up a streak of reaching the 1,500 finals at the U.S. Championships even with her cancer returning three times since her diagnosis in 2009, including winning the 1,500 at the 2014 U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships. How in 2017, the same week she spent four hours in the emergency room with a fever, she competed in a heat of the 1,500 at U.S. Outdoors and the closeness of the running community was on display as the eight other runners in her heat pulled into a post-race huddle.
I followed her on Twitter and Instagram as soon as I discovered her, amazed at how brutally honest and open her posts were about her prognosis and yet so joyous about any time she was able to go out for a run. She went on so many runs with her husband--even in cold Minnesota winter weather--and ran to her chemotherapy treatments. When she couldn't compete, she was promoting her foundation Brave Like Gabe and encouraging people to enter road races and cycling races that raised money for rare cancer research. The most recent event was the Brave Like Gabe 5k in St. Paul, Minn. in May, which also had virtual participants all across the country, and it was the subject of her very last social media post. An infection kept her hospitalized and unable to attend the race, and she shared a photo from her hospital bed.
The way Grunewald lived her life hit home for me as a runner who has lived through the fear, uncertainty and grief that cancer brings. I've lost three immediate relatives in my family to cancer: my paternal grandfather in 1991, my uncle in 2005 and my dad in 2013. None lived to see 70, and my uncle didn't live to see 60. I was 2 when my grandfather died and was living in another state when my uncle died, but I remember my dad's cancer battle vividly. While I never had the privilege of meeting Grunewald, I felt like she was so familiar because so many of her words reminded me of things Dad said when he had cancer. Like Grunewald, Dad was tenacious with a diagnosis that gave him one to two years to live (he made it 10 months). He approached it with the same determination he had during his competitive running career. Even after he began chemotherapy and radiation, he went outside for a jog or long walk if it wasn't raining or snowing. He visited or called friends and family often, traveling to North Carolina for one last North Carolina Track Club reunion that July and hosting his friends from Germany in August. He would always say, 'Enough about me, how are you?' during our phone conversations, no matter how weak or in pain he was, and it never failed to make my eyes well up. The three times I visited him before he died, simply being in the same room together was enough to make him happy. As puzzled as I was that he did not seem afraid, I remember him saying he was going to fight as long as he was able to and take it day by day because what was the alternative?
Recognizing so many similar qualities in Grunewald after seeing my Dad's own battle, I was absolutely devastated to read Justin's Instagram post on Tuesday informing the world of her passing. My first thought was, 'I feel so terrible for him and her loved ones.' I know that pain all too well, and my heart aches for them.
Of all the tributes to Grunewald I've read thus far, I'm not sure anything can top what Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden wrote Tuesday. Layden wrote a lengthy feature on Grunewald in July 2017, an article I bookmarked after reading it numerous times since it published, and was able to convey what 'Brave Like Gabe' meant in Tuesday's tribute in a way I am not articulate enough to replicate:
"So understand this: Gabe spent the last years of her life fighting, living, running…. inspiring others… fully aware that she was not winning her own fight, but fighting ever harder just the same. That is something beyond bravery. Something beyond courage. Many of us live every day in denial of our own mortality, gently nudging its presence to the perimeter of our existence. Gabe’s mortality was in her grill, and she punched at it until she could no longer lift her arms."
I've been called brave for choosing to leaving my home state of North Carolina at 17 years old to move to West Virginia, for accepting an internship in Salt Lake City the summer before my senior year of college, for accepting this job 1,800 miles away from home and knowing no one in Idaho prior to my move, for making three solo cross-country road trips between ages 21 and 27, for carrying on after my dad's death and for traveling solo to Germany last summer for a two-week visit with Dad's friends I hadn't seen in 19 years. Compared to Grunewald, I pale in comparison. She embodied bravery, and we would be incredibly fortunate to acquire even a fraction of her bravery in the way we live our lives. As she said in an Instagram post from October 2018: "I don't know what the future holds but I won't let that hold me back. I've got big fears but my dreams are bigger."
Coming up locally
The annual Scenic River Classic takes place Saturday at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Start times are 7:30 a.m. for the half marathon, 8 a.m. for the 10k and 8:15 a.m. for the 5k.
Team USA Update
The U.S. women's water polo team qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo upon winning gold on Sunday at the FINA World League Super Final in Budapest, Hungary. The U.S. defeated Italy 10-9 in the gold medal game, led by four goals from Makenzie Fischer.
Katie Zaferes and Matt McElroy each placed second on Sunday at the ITU World Triathlon Series stop in Leeds, England. Zafares, who finished in 1:55:57, still leads the women's points standings in the World Triathlon Series. McElroy moved from 21st place to second, finishing the men's race in 1:45:19 to claim the first podium spot at a World Triathlon Series stop for the U.S. men since 2009. The next stop of the World Triathlon Series is June 29 in Montreal.
The TYR Pro Series is ongoing in Clovis, Calif., and continues through Saturday. Olympians Matt Grevers and Kelsi Dahlia and teenage phenom Gianluca Urlando are among those who will compete this week.
The International Swimming League, a professional swim league which launched in April, began sharing its official rosters Tuesday for the eight teams comprising the league. Several U.S. Olympians have signed with ISL teams so far, including Dahlia, Hali Flickinger, Lilly King and Townley Haas with the Cali Condors, Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, Cody Miller and Kevin Cordes with the DC Trident. The ISL will consist of four U.S.-based teams and four European teams, each consisting of 24 swimmers.