Four years ago, former Ricks College cross-country coach Doug Stutz created a Rexburg-based youth track program called Life Active Track Club.
The program, geared toward athletes ages 9 to 18, had 71 members that first year. Stutz hoped that it would not only introduce athletes to track, but that other eastern Idaho summer track programs would soon be created. Both those aspirations have come to fruition resoundingly since then.
Stutz’s program, now called the Rexburg Track Club consisting of athletes from ages 8 to 14, is no longer the only local youth track club. Former Idaho Falls High School head track coach Jeremy Smith created a program called the High Five Flyers in 2016, and Rigby created a program in 2017. Numbers have also gone up within the programs. Stutz said Rexburg Track Club reached a program record 89 members this summer.
“We had always been close to 70,” Stutz said Tuesday evening by phone. “Most of the kids are beginners but they’re having lots of fun. We take youth of all ages, of all abilities.”
The growth of the youth track programs has been reflected in the turnouts at the meets. The youth track season lasts five weeks, with meets taking place at various locations for four Thursdays in June and a final championship meet on the first Saturday in July. Stutz said there have been about 280 athletes at each meet so far this summer. Two years ago, the final meet of the season drew 198 athletes.
The bigger numbers have also prompted a need for more help. Stutz is being helped this summer by numerous Madison High School track athletes who are serving as coaches.
“It is an eye opener for most of them,” Stutz said. “They really gain an appreciation for it. They learn the love and respect for their coaches.”
While some of the local youth track members have gone on to compete for their middle schools and high schools, which Stutz said he likes to see, he is particularly pleased with the number of participants who have found a new interest in track. Seeing their progression as well as their enthusiasm has been rewarding.
“They’re having a good experience with it,” Stutz said. “A lot of them, this is the first sport they’ve been involved in. They may not have the skills to be on a basketball team, soccer team or baseball team but in track, there’s something for everybody. They find some satisfaction because they’re able to improve. It’s a real good, positive, self esteem confidence booster for them.”
Today is the final Thursday meet of the youth track season, beginning at 4 p.m. at Rigby High School. The season concludes July 6 with the championship meet at 9 a.m. at Madison Junior High.
Coming up locally
The 14th annual FireKracker 5k takes place at 7:15 a.m. July 4 at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls. The course follows the parade route.
Team USA Updates
On June 20, the U.S. Olympic Committee officially changed its name to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The move was approved unanimously by board of directors members. The U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame was also renamed as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, and all training centers and sites will reflect the name change.
The International Olympic Committee awarded the 2026 Winter Olympics to Milan/Cortina d’ Ampezzo, Italy, on Monday by a 47-34 vote over Stockholm/Are, Sweden. A ski town in the Alps which will host the 2021 FIS Alpine World Championships, Cortina d’Ampezzo last hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956 and has hosted FIS Alipine World Cup stops numerous times since then, including giant slalom this past December, women’s downhill and men’s and women’s super G in January and men’s downhill, alpine combined, super G and women’s slalom and giant slalom in March. The IOC also approved reforms to the Olympic bidding process on Wednesday which would allow the Olympics to take place in multiple countries rather than one candidate city. Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo will be the first pair of cities to host an Olympic Games.
The annual Prefontaine Classic takes place Sunday at Cobb Track & Angell Field in Stanford, Calif. The meet is in California this year due to the ongoing renovation at its home track, the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
The USA Track and Field U-20 championships concluded Sunday in Miramar, Fla.. Recent Houston Strake Jesuit graduate Matthew Boling placed third in long jump and became the first sprinter since Noah Lyles to sweep the U-20 men’s 100 and 200 titles, winning the 100 in 10.15 and the 200 in 20.36 for No. 10 best all-time by a prep athlete. Boling, who ran a U.S. all-time best 9.98 (wind-aided) for the 100 in April, will compete in both sprints in the Pan Am U-20 championships in July in Costa Rica. University of Kentucky athlete Masai Russell swept U-20 women’s hurdles titles in 13.42 (100 hurdles) and 56.78 (400 hurdles) to qualify in both events for the Pan Am U-20 championships.
Last Friday, Briana Williams became the second U.S. female high school track athlete to run sub-11 for the 100. The incoming high school senior placed third at the Jamaican national senior and junior track championships in Kingston, Jamaica, running a U.S. high school girls record 10.94. Taking first and second in that race were Jamaican Olympians Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.