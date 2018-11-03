BOISE — Tim Brennan has beaten many teams during his illustrious 22 years at the helm of Bishop Kelly.
But there was one team that kept eluding the longtime Bishop Kelly head football coach over the last two seasons. However, the third time was the charm for Brennan and company.
After enduring heartbreaking playoff losses at the hands of Skyline during the last two seasons, Bishop Kelly finally exacted a measure of revenge. The Knights downed the Grizzlies 35-21 in the 4A state quarterfinals on its home field Friday night.
Bishop Kelly (9-1) will play Vallivue (8-3) in next week’s semifinals.
“It feels unbelievable. I mean this thing started two years ago with these guys (Skyline) and a lot of those seniors that were on those losing teams were here tonight. But our kids played hard tonight to finally get it done for the whole BK community,” Brennan said. “This week was an intense week. It was a different week because we knew exactly what we were up against again. It didn’t feel like your typical quarterfinal game because it’s Skyline and boy those guys have a great program. We’ve experienced that first hand, but our guys just finally had the answer tonight.”
Bishop Kelly and Skyline met for the third straight year in the playoffs. They have combined for the last five 4A state championships.
But it was the Grizzlies who had won the last two titles and both times they went through the Knights to do it. Perhaps no loss was more painful than the 2016 state championship game.
Bishop Kelly was on the verge of its unprecedented fourth straight state title with a 21-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Skyline rallied back and dethroned the champions after Vince Sengelmannm missed a last second 51-yard field-goal attempt in the 50-49 win.
The Grizzlies then followed that up with 40-14 rout of the Knights in last year’s quarterfinal round.
It was Bishop Kelly’s worst loss in three years and the first time it didn’t at least make the semifinals in four seasons.
That’s exactly what the Knights. There weren’t any comebacks or blowouts this time around.
Skyline did score the game’s first points on a 15-yard run Cruz Taylor on its second series to go up 7-0 with 2:18 left in the opening quarter. But it was all Bishop Kelly from then on.
The Knights racked off 21 unanswered points on two touchdowns runs by senior quarterback Brady King and one by junior halfback Ian Arellano. Two of those scores were set up by crucial fumble recoveries.
After King tied the game up a 7-7 on a 1-yard quarterback sneak, Skyline’s Taylor coughed up the football. Senior defensive back Matt Heilman was all over it to give Bishop Kelly a first and 10 on its own 43-yard line. Seven plays later, Arellano scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 30-yard run that gave the Knights the lead for good at 14-7 with 4:39 remaining in the first half.
However, no turnover was as big as the one Bishop Kelly senior defensive back Will Grasser had. After senior linebacker Preston Palic jarred the ball lose from Taylor by hitting it with the base of his helmet, Grasser jumped right into the bottom of pile to snag it in for the Knights.
It put Bishop Kelly in serious business at Skyline’s 8-yard line. King didn’t let the defense’s efforts go to waste with another 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak that extended the lead ton 21-7 at the break.
“Our defense was great. They won us this game for sure,” King said. “They just kept taking the ball away from them and giving it us. It made our jobs pretty easy.”
The Knights had some issues at the start of the second half. They fumbled the ball on their first two drives, the second of which resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from the Grizzlies’ Easton Taylor to Connor Maloney that cut the lead in half at 21-14 with 8:56 to go in the third.
But that was the closest Skyline got the rest of the game.
Bishop Kelly went right down the field on its very next drive with a 3-yard touchdown run by Arellano. Arellano was one of the two running backs that turned the ball over deep in Grizzly territory.
“That was just my teammates motivating me by telling me to ‘keep my head up,’” Arellano said. “Their trust in me to go back out there and make a play meant a lot. So I was just really happy to make that play in that moment for all of them. We definitely needed that one for sure.”
The Knights then recorded their biggest lead of the game at 35-14 with 2:29 left in the game on a 5-yard run by senior tailback Thomas Rizzo. Skyline, though, went down swinging with a 12-yard pass from Easton Taylor to Maloney a little more than a minute to trim the deficit to 35-21.