After missing the previous two games with an injury, Rigby quarterback Keegan Thompson made his presence known in a big way in Friday’s game at Skyline.
The junior signal threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns, including two long passes in the fourth quarter to help propel the Trojans to a 27-21 nonconference victory over the Grizzlies to snap a three game losing streak.
“While he was hurt, Keegan did a great job learning and helping the other guys,” Trojans coach Armando Gonzalez said. “He did a great job tonight throwing the ball all over the field. It was a great effort.”
With his team leading 15-14 in the fourth quarter, Thompson found Christian Fredrickson with a 42-yard touchdown pass to extend the Trojan lead to 21-14. Fifty-eight seconds later and after a Skyline punt, Thompson found an open Spencer Richins with a 73-yard touchdown.
But even with its offense scuffling, Skyline was able to cut into the deficit with 3:47 left to play.
After a targeting penalty extended a Grizzlies drive, Easton Taylor found Connor Maloney with a 10-yard touchdown pass to pull within 27-21.
The Grizzlies would never get the ball back as Rigby ran out the clock.
Skyline led twice in the first half, once 7-0 after a Taylor to Eli Ames two-yard touchdown pass. And again 14-7 after an Ames 17-yard run.
Each time, Rigby answered.
“We told our guys we need to make plays,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “We had chances tonight, plenty of them. We just didn’t make the play when the opportunities presented.”
Thompson finished 21-of-32 for 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Mason Priest hauled in seven passes for 124 yards. Richins added two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Luke Ruiz led Skyline with 19 carries for 85 yards. Taylor finished 15-of-35 for 103 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Rigby (3-4) hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday while Skyline (5-2) plays at Bonneville the same night.
For a full recap and box of tonight’s game, please visit https://www.postregister.com/sports/high_school/.