Three District 6 teams were newcomers to the first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll of 2019.

In 4A, where undefeated Century and Bonneville took the top two spots for another week, Blackfoot joined the ranks at the No. 5 spot. In 3A, where Sugar-Salem held onto the No. 3 spot, Teton was tied for the No. 5 spot. Snake River, previously ranked No. 4, was among 3A teams receiving votes.

Ririe held onto the No. 3 spot in 2A, where West Jefferson joined the ranks in a tie for the No. 4 spot. Firth was among 2A teams receiving votes.

In 5A, Rigby was among teams receiving votes.

All six No. 1 ranked teams were the same as the final media poll of 2018, and five of them are undefeated.

The complete media poll is below with local teams bolded.

Week 6 Girls Basketball State Media Poll

Records are through Jan. 8, 2019

Class 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Mountain View (9) 15-0 45 1

2. Lake City 14-2 32 3

3. Timberline 12-3 27 5

4. Eagle 12-3 18 2

5. Boise 11-4 11 4

Others receiving votes: Rigby 2

Class 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Century (9) 16-0 45 1

2. Bonneville 15-0 36 2

3. Middleton 13-2 25 3

4. Bishop Kelly 11-3 10 -

5. Blackfoot 12-2 8 -

Others receiving votes: Caldwell 4, Mountain Home 4, Minico 3

Class 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Timberlake (6) 12-2 39 1

2. Parma (2) 16-1 36 2

3. Sugar-Salem (1) 13-2 33 3

4. Bonners Ferry 11-4 11 -

T-5. Gooding 10-6 6 5

T-5. Teton 8-5 6 -

Others receiving votes: Snake River 4

Class 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Soda Springs (9) 14-0 45 1

2. Melba 15-1 33 2

3. Ririe 11-4 30 3

T-4. Cole Valley Christian 14-2 11 5

T-4. West Jefferson 13-3 11 -

Others receiving votes: Firth 2, Grangeville 2, Malad 1

Class 1A Division I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Prairie (9) 12-0 45 1

2. Shoshone 14-1 34 2

3. Lapwai 11-4 28 3

4. Rimrock 13-1 11 4

5. Troy 10-3 8 -

Others receiving votes: Riverstone 7, Genesee 2

Class 1A Division II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sho-Ban (8) 14-0 44 1

2. Carey 11-1 30 T-4

3. Genesis Prep (1) 5-6 17 2

4. Kendrick 11-2 11 -

5. Rockland 12-3 10 3

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 8, Salmon River 8, Hagerman 4, Nezperce 3

This week’s voters:

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Bingham County News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Marlowe Hereford, Idaho Falls Post Register

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Sean Whooley, Twin Falls Times-News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

