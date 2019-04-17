The 2019 Falls Classic Golf Tournament at Sand Creek featured new things for the girls, and the same-old same-old for the boys.
On the subject of the former, the Thunder Ridge girls staked their claim on Sand Creek in their first ever tournament round at their home course.
The Titans won the team title with a stroke count of 386 — 32 better than runner-up Madison.
More importantly, the Titans were 46 strokes better than fifth-place Hillcrest, the other team that calls Sand Creek home.
"The girls played good today. Really good," Thunder Ridge coach C.B. Nelson said.
Leading the way for the "really good" Titans was Amber Bigler, who played for Hillcrest in 2018.
But no one was better than Shelley senior Nicole Nelson who shook off a bogey on her opening hole (No. 10) to string together a birdie-par-par-par-par-par run later in her round and card a field-best 80.
"My putts were rolling good and my distance control was on," Nelson said. "I am proud of the way we played as a team (finishing third), and I am proud of how the girls played."
Nelson's win was a new thing for the newly-minted 4A Russets in a tournament dominated over the past four years by Highland graduate Payton Fehringer.
Idaho Falls standout London Hall was second in the girls competition with an 83. Madison placed second in the team competition at 418.
As for the same-old, same old, there's Hillcrest senior Davis Weatherston.
Weatherston posted the exact same score of 75 he had exactly one year ago to the day at the 2018 Falls Classic at Sage Lakes.
Ho-hum.
This time, however, Weatherston's 75 was tops in the field of 68 players, and was particularly satisfying coming on his home track.
"After bogeying 10, I bombed it on 11 ... and had a nice eagle putt, that lipped out," Weatherston said. "I was even through 15 and could have had a really nice round, but hit the water on 16 and lipped out twice on 17. But that's golf for ya."
Madison claimed the boys title with a 321, defending its 2018 title by one stroke over second-place Highland. Weatherston and his teammates placed fourth in the team standings, seven strokes off the winning number.
2019 FALLS CLASSIC
Wednesday at Sand Creek
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Thunder Ridge 386, 2. Madison 418, 3. Shelley 421, 4. Pocatello 422, 5. Skyline 432, 5. Hillcrest 432, 7. Rigby 447, 8. Century 449, 9. Highland 464, 10. Minico 478, 11. Bonneville 494, 12. Preston 502
Medalist: Nicole Nelson (Shelley) 80
Individuals
THUNDER RIDGE (386) — Amber Bigler 89, Taygan Haycock 96, Hailee Anderson 101, Lindsey Webster 100, Kailey Wheeler 109
MADISON (418) — Brynlee Cordingley 100, Chloe Miller 101, Breezy Bott 114, Charity Hepworth 112, Jessica Parkinson 105
SHELLEY (421) — Nicole Nelson 80, Daniela Reyes 106, Kyla Shaw 119, Tenlee Williams 116, Breanna Foster 119
POCATELLO (422) — Abi Pearson 106, Sophia Wray 101, Natalie Beck 91, Jessica Orr 124
SKYLINE (432) — Shelby Lee 107, Zoe Davis 89, Drew Chapman 119, Liz Romo 117
HILLCREST (432) — Hailey Potter 91, Challiss Potter 95, Cara Giles 124, Becca Suitter 122, Zoe Hansen 140
RIGBY (447) — Adrianna Mortenson 111, Cydnie Magera 114, Brooke Donnelly119, Tiernee Johnson 112, Allison Chandler 110
CENTURY (449) — Isabell Jensen 113, Sofia Lippiello 110, Caitlin Millward 113, Arianna Long 113
HIGHLAND (464) — Brooke Mcminn 97, London Richardson 113, Aubree Huff 116, Maggie Agado 138
MINICO (478) — Dallis Shockey 89, Shaelee Poole 111, Madi Johnson 148, Skylar Anderson 130
BONNEVILLE (494) Sadie Hall 125, Jackie Baldwin 125, Dacee marler 118, Regan Marler 144, Emilee Frugoli 129
PRESTON (502) Makenna Coburn 126, Madison Hunn 124, Sydney 111, Jaclyn Mickelson 141, Sydney Coburn 164
IDAHO FALLS (INC) — London Hall 83, Zoe Wilkinson 126, Presley Walker 162.
BLACKFOOT (INC) — Riley Lyon 125, Karlie Despain 131
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Madison 321, 2. Highland 322, 3. Century 325, 4. Hillcrest 328, 5. Minico 331, 6. Thunder Ridge 342, 7. Idaho Falls 345, 8. Rigby 350, 9. Preston 358, 10. Bonneville 361, 11. Skyline 363, 12. Pocatello 370, 13. Blackfoot 386, 14. Shelley 390
Medalist: Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) 75
Individuals
MADISON (321) — Zach Martin 78, Colin Wheeler 77, Kason Webster 85, Mason Brizee 81 Cameron Rics 89
HIGHLAND (322) — Dawson Moon 78, Gerrett Ulrich 77, Gus Haughland 83, Ethan Bosworth 84, Ty Leavitt 92
CENTURY — Bryce Shipley 85, Trey Fullmer 76, Lucas Clinton 78, Jagger Saighman 89, Kade Anderson 86
HILLCREST (328) — Davis Weatherston 75, Brady Garn 78, Eric Patterson 91, Ty Elzinga 98, Jackson Brooks 84
MINICO (331) — Gage Skaggs 77, Peyton Orr 77, Jett Shaw 77, Jack Nielsen 100, Mason Harwood 111
THUNDER RIDGE (342) — Chris Palmisciano 84, Ty Olney 88, Jayden Kunz 83, Trey Hopkins 87, Makei Beahm 88
IDAHO FALLS (345) — Brandon Ball 82, Jaedan Thompson 84, Nick Kempers 88, Sterling Call 91, Logan Shelley 91
RIGBY (350) — Kaden Miller 82, Jaxon Moon 88, Dylan Goodwin 88, Logan Crystal 92, Dawson Bernard 96
PRESTON (358) — Garrett Kelley 76, Ethan Pearson 99, Garrett Ward 89, Clayton Carlson 94
BONNEVILLE (361) — Jean Woolf 88, Cy Gummon 92, Karter Barfuss 89, Gage Nelson 92
SKYLINE (363) — Cade Marlow 90, Jacob Campbell 88, Easton Allen 92, Kade Sommers 93, Cooper Owen 99
POCATELLO (370) — Dylin Praska 92, Bridger Smith 78, Kody Ralphs 102, Jaxon Williams 98, Sheldon Romriell 119
BLACKTOOT (386) — Curtis Despain 89, Dylan Peterson 98, Tate Kunz 98, Keefer Ogden 101, Miguel Martinez 107
SHELLEY (390) — Kegan Hollist 89, Zeke Archibald 107, Will Hardee 100, Preston Kohler 98, Cooper Mitchell 103