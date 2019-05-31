Thunder Ridge's Emmanuel Garcia made his final day of high school a memorable one.
Before teammates, coaches, classmates and family members, Garcia signed his letter of intent to play soccer for Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., on Friday morning in the Thunder Ridge lecture hall.
The opportunity came about for Garcia, who graduated Friday night, when a Northwest College coach saw him play in Twin Falls two weeks earlier. Garcia was playing in a tournament with his travel team, Elite Revolution. After speaking with Garcia, the coach extended an offer a few days later.
He was recruited as a midfielder, the position he played for the Titans. In addition to his soccer contributions, the Trappers also have academic expectations for Garcia. The team averaged a 3.5 grade point average this past school year.
"They're looking for a dedicated person," Garcia said.
He added that playing college soccer has been a dream of his, and he is looking forward to meeting new people upon leaving in July to join his Northwest teammates.
A 2018 second team 5A District 5-6 all-conference selection and Post Register all-area selection, Garcia scored in the second overtime to give the No. 2 seeded Titans a 1-0 win over No. 1 seeded Madison in October's 5A District 5-6 championship game. The win gave the Titans the district championship and sent them to the 5A state tournament in their inaugural season.
Garcia is the second Titan to sign with a college program, joining teammate Fabian Sandoval who signed with Blue Mountain Community College in February. Prior to signing his letter Friday, he encouraged his teammates in the room to keep working hard on the field and in school so one day they could be signing to continue their careers.
"I want them to know I'm going to love them no matter where I'm at," Garcia said. "I want them to keep up the legacy at Thunder Ridge."