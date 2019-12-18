Jenna and Jaycee Weathermon have experienced many 'firsts' this year, and the latest came Friday.
Six weeks after winning Thunder Ridge High School's first volleyball state title, the sisters signed to continue their careers at Blue Mountain Community College. Jaycee was recruited as an outside hitter while Jenna was recruited as a setter for the two-year school in Pendleton, Ore., which is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).
They are not only Thunder Ridge's first volleyball players to sign to play in college, but the first siblings at District 93's newest school to do so. Several were in attendance Friday to celebrate the occasion with them, more than the Weathermons expected.
"We had our volleyball teammates and our basketball team came," Jaycee said Wednesday by phone. "Family, friends, grandparents, coaches came. We were kinda shocked."
Going to the same college was not a coordinated plan by the Weathermons, but they are pleased that it turned out that way. When Jenna agreed on Blue Mountain, it was settled.
"I actually toured another college and I liked that one, but Jaycee had her mind set about Blue Mountain," Jenna said Wednesday by phone. "The coaches were at our state games. We toured Blue Mountain, I met with the coach and I liked the coach. I think it’s gonna be pretty fun. It’s nice going somewhere new when you have someone you know."
The two have played together for years, which also helps as they take this next step together. The Weathermons estimated they have been playing volleyball since second or third grade. Their mother, Pyper, used to coach at Watersprings, which is where they started playing.
"I think it’s a great opportunity because we have each other," Jaycee said. "We won't be alone since we're already comfortable with each other."
They are currently preparing for club season in January, and Jaycee decided to not play basketball this winter to focus on volleyball. She has also had her wrist in a splint since state volleyball, which was where Blue Mountain's coaches saw them play. The Weathermons visited the campus over Thanksgiving break, then met with the coach at a later time.
The Weathermons will head to Pendleton having made history in their final high school season. Being part of Thunder Ridge's first state championship volleyball team in the program's second year of existence is something the Weathermons said they will always remember. The Titans defeated defending state runner-up Skyview in four sets in the 5A title game to conclude a 34-14 season.
"It was pretty thrilling, actually," Jenna said. "A lot of times, you go to state but you don’t win it. Getting to go and then win the entire thing as a senior was pretty awesome for me."
"When we transferred over from Hillcrest, I told my mom I want to be the first team to put a trophy in the trophy case," Jaycee added. "It actually left me shocked because nobody thought we could win because (2018 5A state champion) Madison beat us six times in our season."
The Weathermons said they must be in Pendleton by August 1, but will likely arrive earlier than that to move in and get settled. While attending the same school was not always the plan, they said they are looking forward to continuing their volleyball careers together.
"I'm really excited," Jaycee said. "I feel like we can bring a lot to this team. Once the whole team meshes, I think we can do great things."
"I think it's gonna be a really fun adventure," Jenna added. "I’m not usually happy about new things and new changes, but I think it's gonna be fun. It’s a gonna be a challenge I can persevere through."