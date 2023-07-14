Golfing in the summer can bring a stress-free mindset knowing the golfer is focused on getting to their putt as efficiently as possible. Although for some there is a lot of relaxation and fun, for golfers like Justin Anderson summer is about improving along with competing against the best.
Anderson, a sophomore at Thunder Ridge, has participated in several national tournaments around the nation this summer. Some of tournaments include the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Junior qualifier where Anderson finished second. He will qualify and play in the Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas on August 1-4.
On May 31, Anderson won the U.S. Junior qualifier in Boise. The event was raining while he was golfing. It can be draining mentally; it was an opportunity to golf in a different setting.
“It felt really good to golf during the rain,” Anderson said. “It was my first time competing in the rain and felt pretty good being able to get it done.”
The competition that Anderson has faced are other golfers his age and recent high school graduates. His preparation has to do with his mental approach.
“I have to know that I am good enough,” Anderson said. “Beating kids that are going to college, that pushes my confidence a lot.”
Telling himself that he’s good enough has pushed Anderson to improve as a golfer, and as the golf season starts in the fall, Anderson knows that this will only get better in helping the Titans compete at a high level.
“Golfing this summer has helped me build the experience I need,” Anderson said. “Getting chances to win is different since it now has calmed me down and get it done.
Anderson will also be competing in the U.S. Junior Amateur tournament in South Carolina in August.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.