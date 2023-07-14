Justin Anderson

Thunder Ridge’s Justin Anderson follows his shot at a national tournament.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Golfing in the summer can bring a stress-free mindset knowing the golfer is focused on getting to their putt as efficiently as possible. Although for some there is a lot of relaxation and fun, for golfers like Justin Anderson summer is about improving along with competing against the best.

Anderson, a sophomore at Thunder Ridge, has participated in several national tournaments around the nation this summer. Some of tournaments include the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Junior qualifier where Anderson finished second. He will qualify and play in the Junior PGA Championship in Hot Springs, Arkansas on August 1-4.


