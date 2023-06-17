REXBURG- Training for any athletic event requires discipline, dedication, consistency and the ability to overcome the physical and mental side of the event. Doing a triathlon not only requires all those things, but it also requires being able to transition from swimming to biking and running. That is what athletes at the Rexburg Rush Triathlon did as they showcased their ability to do these events.
The triathlon started at 7:30 in the morning with the Olympic division with swimming, which the triathletes had to swim two laps around the buoy at Wakeside Lake, then bike for two laps and is the flat course, and end with running two laps ending at the same location. The sprint division only does one lap in each event.
The atmosphere in the event became of cheering for their loved ones and other athletes transitioning from event to another shows how doing a triathlon is unique and different.
Scott Flynn finished first in the sprint division with 1:07:00. For Flynn finding his rhythm has been the key for him to be successful in other triathlon events.
“I am always competing against myself,” Flynn said. “For me I try to finish at a certain time, my goal is to improve and get better.
Patrick Walsh finished first in the Olympic triathlon division in 2:18:52. Walsh also trained for this event knowing that it is not far from where he lives, which played a role in preparing for the event.
“I followed a training program and I live close by, so I was able to ride the bike course and feel good about the direction, the routes, just keep a good pace and have fun,” Walsh said.
While Flynn, Walsh, and many other triathletes competed in multiple triathlons, there was a triathlete that competed in his first triathlon.
Blake Schwendiman accomplished his first triathlon, which was something he wanted to do due to health reasons but got the encouragement of family and friends.
“I started getting in shape two years ago, I had a person say to me you are making good progress maybe you ought to do a triathlon,” Schwendiman said. “That was the best advice, to come here just to get my head right, it is a totally different thing to come here and actually swim in open water, run outside, this was huge for me.”
Schwendiman had concerns about not finishing the swimming portion of the triathlon, even talked to the event organizers about not finishing the event, but Schwendiman pushed through.
“Prayer, probably prayer, people wanted me to do this, people in my life that had been encouraging me that I wanted to do my best, so I prayed, prayed, and prayed,” Schwendiman said.
“Sign up, commit to it give yourself a real goal that is far enough in the future that you can plan for it, its about getting your head around it as much is about getting physically in shape,” Schwendiman said on those that want to compete in a triathlon for the first time.
Schwendiman later was awarded the Mike Hayes award, which is awarded to the triathlete who showed courage and perseverance in the triathlon. The award is named after Mike Hayes, who produced the triathlon in the area.
The event had a great turnout, which will be getting better in other races in the area.
“This is our first race here in Rexburg, this is a great way to kick off is just the first race of the season,” Race director Bryan Magbley said. “Our next two races will be twice the size of many people.”
The next triathlon will take place at Rigby Lake on July 8.
