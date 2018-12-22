Dec. 15, 2018 Team scores
1. Mountain View Middle School 280.5
2. Madison Middle School 262
3. Rocky Mountain Middle School 249
4. Hobbs Middle School 182
5. Eagle Rock Middle School 102
6. Taylorview Middle School 99.5
7. Sandcreek Middle School 85.5
8. Rigby Middle School 59
Individual finishes
75 pounds
1. Carter Balmforth (Hobbs); 2. Saxton Scott (Rocky Mountain); 3. Tanner Ellis (Mountain View); 4. Hunter Ellis (Rigby)
82 pounds
1. Ryker Vail (Mountain View); 2. Weston Layton (Mountain View); 3. DJ Neider (Taylorview); 4. Ryken Horn (Sandcreek)
89 pounds
1. Anthony Williams (Rocky Mountain); 2. Colten Shepherd (Mountain View); 3. Jacob Pennell (Madison); 4. Isaiha Berretera (Rocky Mountain)
95 pounds
1. Rylan Guerra (Mountain View); 2. Spencer Wilcox (Madison); 3. Dragun Hill (Sandcreek); 4. Conner Christensen (Madison)
100 pounds
1. Ryan Nuno (Rocky Mountain); 2. Carson Burton (Rocky Mountain); 3. Tyke Burrell (Madison); 4. Luis Martinez (Mountain View)
105 pounds
1. Caleb Martin (Hobbs); 2. Kayla Vail (Mountain View); 3. Darren Turner (Rocky Mountain); 4. Koby Gould (Rocky Mountain)
110 pounds
1. Drew Beck (Rocky Mountain); 2. Kaleb Mower (Mountain View); 3. Reed Hansen (Madison); 4. Grant Andrus (Rocky Mountain)
115 pounds
1. Carter Inskeep (Mountain View); 2. Kysen Brigs (Madison); 3. Ben Hill (Hobbs); 4. Britton Sorenson (Rocky Mountain)
121 pounds
1. Xander Zollinger (Eagle Rock); 2. Cole Inskeep (Mountain View); 3. Boston Hale (Rocky Mountain); 4. Payton Mickelsen (Taylorview)
127 pounds
1. Traydyn Henderson (Mountain View); 2. Ben Dredge (Madison); 3. Seth Jacobson (Hobbs); 4. Liam Murrdock (Rocky Mountain)
134 pounds
1. Justin Jeppson (Rocky Mountain); 2. Trayson Kostial (Madison); 3. James Bingham (Taylorview); 4. Auliana Neibaur (Hobbs)
142 pounds
1. Kevin Riley (Madison); 2. Bill Vialpando (Mountain View); 3. Emmett Felsted (Hobbs); 4. Brian Spaulding (Sandcreek)
150 pounds
1. Aston Peterson (Madison); 2. Anthony Hackman (Hobbs); 3. Preston Colvin (Eagle Rock); 4. Josiha Casper (Rocky Mountain)
160 pounds
1. Cache Cottle (Madison); 2. Kameron Walker (Eagle Rock); 3. Caden Cottle (Madison); 4. Joseph Cook (Sandcreek)
175 pounds
1. Hyrum Allen (Madison); 2. Ivan Young (Rocky Mountain); 3. Lucas D’Antoni (Taylorview); 4. Alejando Garcia (Eagle Rock)
Heavyweight
1. Chris Portillo (Monuntain View); 2. Antonio Edwin (Eagle Rock); 3. Jacob Womack (Rigby); 4. Carsen Chatterton (Rocky Mountain)