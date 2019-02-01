Boys Basketball Results:

7th Grade Standings:

Madison 5-0

Sandcreek 5-0

Eagle Rock 4-1

Rigby 2-3

Shelley 2-3

Rocky Mountain 1-4

Mountainview 0-4

Taylorview 0-4

January 29th Results:

Eagle Rock 60, Rocky Mountain 54

Sandcreek 57, Rigby 33

Madison 67, Mountainview 42

Shelley 68, Taylorview 66

January 30th Results:

Sandcreek 49, Mountainview 47

Madison 80, Rocky Mountain 53

Rigby 47, Taylorview 41

Eagle Rock 60, Shelley 48

January 31st Results:

Sandcreek 64, Rocky Mountain 37

Shelley 62, Rigby 53

Madison 70, Eagle Rock 30

Mountainview-Taylorview Rescheduled

8th Grade Standings:

Rigby 5-0

Sandcreek 4-1

Mountainview 3-1

Eagle Rock 3-2

Madison 2-3

Taylorview 1-3

Rocky Mountain 1-4

Shelley 0-5

January 29TH Results:

Eagle Rock 45, Rocky Mountain 41

Rigby 45, Sandcreek 36

Mountainview 53, Madison 20

Taylorview 59, Shelley 46

January 30th Results:

Sandcreek 47, Mountainview 42

Rocky Mountain 62, Madison 54

Rigby 55, Taylorview 48

Eagle Rock 50, Shelley 43

January 31st Results:

Sandcreek 54, Rocky Mountain 46

Rigby 67, Shelley 42

Eagle Rock 39, Madison 22

Mountainview-Taylorview Rescheduled

