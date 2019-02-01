Boys Basketball Results:
7th Grade Standings:
Madison 5-0
Sandcreek 5-0
Eagle Rock 4-1
Rigby 2-3
Shelley 2-3
Rocky Mountain 1-4
Mountainview 0-4
Taylorview 0-4
January 29th Results:
Eagle Rock 60, Rocky Mountain 54
Sandcreek 57, Rigby 33
Madison 67, Mountainview 42
Shelley 68, Taylorview 66
January 30th Results:
Sandcreek 49, Mountainview 47
Madison 80, Rocky Mountain 53
Rigby 47, Taylorview 41
Eagle Rock 60, Shelley 48
January 31st Results:
Sandcreek 64, Rocky Mountain 37
Shelley 62, Rigby 53
Madison 70, Eagle Rock 30
Mountainview-Taylorview Rescheduled
8th Grade Standings:
Rigby 5-0
Sandcreek 4-1
Mountainview 3-1
Eagle Rock 3-2
Madison 2-3
Taylorview 1-3
Rocky Mountain 1-4
Shelley 0-5
January 29TH Results:
Eagle Rock 45, Rocky Mountain 41
Rigby 45, Sandcreek 36
Mountainview 53, Madison 20
Taylorview 59, Shelley 46
January 30th Results:
Sandcreek 47, Mountainview 42
Rocky Mountain 62, Madison 54
Rigby 55, Taylorview 48
Eagle Rock 50, Shelley 43
January 31st Results:
Sandcreek 54, Rocky Mountain 46
Rigby 67, Shelley 42
Eagle Rock 39, Madison 22
Mountainview-Taylorview Rescheduled