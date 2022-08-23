Not very many college football programs have the luxury of being able to turn to three different quarterbacks that have helped propel their team to a victory in a conference championship or bowl game, so consider Utah State one of the exceptions.

Indeed, all three of USU’s primary signal callers heading into the 2022 campaign have put together memorable performances in big-time games in past years. Case in point: Returning starter Logan Bonner threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s Mountain West championship game, backup Cooper Legas replaced the injured Bonner at the very beginning of the second quarter and was outstanding in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Wyoming transfer Levi Williams shattered multiple records at the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

