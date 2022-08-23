Not very many college football programs have the luxury of being able to turn to three different quarterbacks that have helped propel their team to a victory in a conference championship or bowl game, so consider Utah State one of the exceptions.
Indeed, all three of USU’s primary signal callers heading into the 2022 campaign have put together memorable performances in big-time games in past years. Case in point: Returning starter Logan Bonner threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s Mountain West championship game, backup Cooper Legas replaced the injured Bonner at the very beginning of the second quarter and was outstanding in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, and Wyoming transfer Levi Williams shattered multiple records at the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“It’s a great thing to have a room with three quarterbacks you feel like can help and that you can win with,” said USU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Anthony Tucker. “Last year we played with three guys at different times and we needed those guys to come in and have no drop off. And all three of them played really, really at times that we needed them to play. ... There’s still a ton of development that is going on with all three and the rest of those guys, the younger guys as well, but I feel really good about where we’re at in the room right now.”
Bonner missed all of spring camp while recovering from his injury in the bowl game, but was able to participate throughout fall camp and is ready for another big season in this, his sixth and final year at the collegiate level. The graduate transfer from Arkansas State played lights out during the second half of the 2021 campaign on his way to breaking USU single-season records in passing yards (3,628) and TD passes (36).
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder went off for 23 touchdown passes, vs. just three interceptions, in a six-game stretch prior to the bowl. Bonner matched USU’s single-game record of five TD tosses against New Mexico, and also came through with four scoring passes in four games during that remarkable late-season stretch.
Simply put, No. 0 was a huge reason why the Aggies shattered single-season program records in a handful of offensive categories, including passing yards (4,248), TD passes (41) and yards per attempt (8.45). During his time in Jonesboro (Arkansas) and Logan, Bonner has appeared in 38 games, with 29 starts, and has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 6,788 yards and 66 TDs, compared to just 21 INTs.
“I think naturally Logan is a great leader and I think he’s got a great presence with our team,” Tucker said. “You know, he’s the same guy every day. He’s got great energy, he’s loved in the locker room. It’s fun to see him take the next step in his development in understanding the offense and (with his) football acumen, and all of those things. He’s a tough guy — really, really competitive and he loves football, he loves his teammates, so he’s exactly what you want at that position.”
When the tough-as-nails Bonner was banged up a year ago, the Aggies were able to turn to Andrew Peasley and Legas, who both delivered with some clutch performances. Peasley, who transferred to Wyoming after the season, was one of the primary reasons why USU rallied to beat Air Force on the road — a showdown the Aggies ultimately needed to win to punch their ticket to the Mountain West championship game.
Legas, the third-string quarterback, didn’t see any action until Peasley went down with a labrum injury late in the fourth quarter during USU’s regular season finale at New Mexico. The former Orem High three-sport standout athlete was thrust into action in the LA Bowl and promptly unleashed a dime of a 62-yard scoring strike in stride to Deven Thompkins on his first-ever collegiate pass. No. 5 ended up completing 11 of 20 passes for 171 yards and two TDs, vs. one INT, in that game, plus he caught a 34-yard pass on a trick play.
“During the season he didn’t get any reps in team or really even in seven on seven until maybe the last two games of the season when Peas went down,” said Tucker of Legas, who amassed 12,780 yards of total offense and quarterbacked Orem to a pair of state championships, plus won a pair of state titles in the javelin and two more as a wrestler in the 195-pound weight class. “And so for him to be able to come in and operate at the end of the season, the bowl game like he did, that really, really kind of propelled him into spring ball. So, now you can see him playing with a lot more confidence. He’s a diligent worker at things, he’s very coachable and so he’s continuing to get better because he’s allowing himself to be coached. And he’s really, really competitive.”
The 6-1, 215-pound junior, who is affectionately known by his teammates and coaches as “slime,” is entering his fourth season as an Aggie. So where did the nickname of “slime” come from?
“He’s got this hat that he likes to wear around and on the hat — it’s just a big, bright hat — that says slime on it,” Tucker said while chuckling. “So he was just wearing it around and all of a sudden I started calling him slime and, you know, that’s just Coop. Coop’s got a ton of personality — another guy that I love to be around. The team loves him, he’s got a great presence with the team and everything.”
Losing Peasley was a big blow, but USU found his replacement less than a week after he entered the transfer portal in Williams. The Aggies were very familiar with Williams, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and two TDs in Wyoming’s 44-17 convincing victory at Maverik Stadium last November. That was USU’s lone setback during the second half of the season.
Williams capped off his final season in Laramie by wreaking havoc on Kent State in Wyoming’s bowl game. The 6-5, 230-pounder became the first ever quarterback to rush for 200 yards and score four times with his feet in a bowl game. Williams gained 200 yards on just 16 attempts, plus he threw for 127 yards and a TD on just 9 of 11 attempts in Wyoming’s 52-38 triumph over Kent State.
Williams completed a little less than 50 percent of his passes in nine games during his first two seasons with the Cowboys, but his percentage went up to .600 a year ago as he threw for 990 yards and nine TDs, compared to five INTs, in nine games (six starts), plus added 482 yards and five scores with his feet.
Not many signal callers are an dynamic with their feet as Williams, who will likely see some playing this season — his redshirt sophomore year — regardless of whether or not Bonner and Legas stay injury free.
“Levi has a ton of great qualities and redeeming qualities,” Tucker said. “He’s a really, really big, strong guy, who has a very unique skill set with the fact that he’s so big and so strong, and he’s a great runner. He’s got a big, strong arm and he’s tough, so for us to have a guy like that with that skill set, you’ve got to find ways to use those guys and get those guys involved.”
In addition to Bonner, Legas and Williams, the Aggies have three other quarterbacks on their roster in walk-on Garrett Larson and true freshmen Bishop Davenport and Chase Tuatagaloa. Larson, a 6-3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, is entering his third season in the program. The Farmington native broke a single-season program record in passing yards with 1,877 as a senior at Davis High.
Davenport, who impressed during fall camp, enters the season fourth on the depth chart. The 6-2, 180-pounder put up video game numbers during his final two years at Spring (Texas) High School as he accumulated 7,433 yards through the air and another 1,667 on the ground.
As a senior, Davenport completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 3,807 yards and 41 touchdowns, vs. 10 INTs, plus he rushed for 766 yards and seven more scores. Davenport averaged 351.7 yards of total offense an outing last fall.
“With Bishop, Bishop was a high-level high school player in Texas at a high-level 6A (program),” Tucker said. “He led his team to the playoffs, played in the spread system, had astronomical numbers. You go in and you dig into it and see he’s really efficient. We had an opportunity to see him in person throw the football and I thought he was really, really under recruited. Our initial assessment here after the first 10 days (of fall camp) is he’s exactly what we thought he was. I’m not sure how we got him out of Texas, but we’re really happy to have him because he’s another guy who’s extremely, extremely talented with a ton of upside.”
Like Davenport, Tuatagaloa was a dual-threat QB in high school, although he was a tight end earlier in his prep career. The 6-4, 215-pounder completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 1,683 yards and gained another 222 yards with his feet as a senior for the Orem Tigers. Tuatagaloa helped the Tigers capture 5A state titles in 2019 and 2020.
“We identified Chase as probably our top priority with in-state prospects when we got here,” Tucker said. “We got to know his family, got to know him and just saw a guy who has a ton of athletic ability. ... He’s another guy who can run and he’s got a great work ethic. He’s really, really smart. I just see a really, really huge upside. We’re really excited about his potential.”