At age 3, KaliJo Zagula dressed up in her older brother’s gear and declared she wanted to play hockey.
That pronouncement didn’t go over too well.
“My mom definitely wanted me to be a figure skater,” Zagula said this week, recalling the lighthearted moment that would eventually become a big part of her life.
Lucky for her, the youngster’s determination eventually won the day.
“Well, I guess she’s playing hockey,” was the sentiment in the household.
Now a senior at Rigby High, Zagula has her own jersey and is not playing dress-up.
Zagula and her teammates on the Idaho Vipers under-19 girls ice hockey team are headed to Amherst, New York, next week to play in the USA Hockey National Girls Tier II Tournament. The Vipers, made up of girls from the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association and Sun Valley, recently became the first team from Idaho to win the Rocky Mountain District Tournament and earn a berth to the national tournament on April 4-8.
“I knew this would be a special group,” coach Mike Lehto said, crediting the core group of seniors for pushing the program forward. “We actually thought we might be rebuilding, but the seniors have brought the younger players along.”
Like Zagula, the seniors on the team have spent years honing their skills in a state not particularly known for its hockey prowess. The Rocky Mountain District is comprised of teams from Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. The age group for the Vipers is 14-19.
“We honestly didn’t think nationals were even in the horizon,” Zagula said. “But we proved ourselves worthy for a spot at nationals ... It’s like a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The Vipers have nine seniors, four from the Idaho Falls group. Their stories are similar. The girls grew up competing primarily in youth leagues against boys with mixed results, but each improved and eventually excelled when matched up against other girls.
“At first I hated it,” said Claire Andary, a senior at Idaho Falls High.
Andary started the sport relatively late – at age 7 – but began to improve on the ice and enjoy the camaraderie.
“This sport really breeds friendships and life-long relationships,” she said. “We’ve grown up with each other.”
“I just kept in it and loved it ever since,” added Maya Piper, a senior from Hillcrest High, who started at 3 ½ but said she began taking the sport seriously at 10.
Lehto noted the humble beginnings of the team six years ago.
“We started out in the back of my pickup truck, going to a couple of tournaments,” he said. “For the first two years, we used Idaho player development camp jerseys. Nothing special. The third year we finally got a set of jerseys that made us look like a team.”
Full practices can be challenging, with half the team in Sun Valley and the other half in Idaho Falls. Lehto said experience helps, with all the girls having played with or against each other for years, everybody knows what to expect when on the ice together. The Vipers usually play about four tournaments a year, with districts being the big event. This year, they finished second at the Western Regional Silver Sticks Tournament and won the Northern Rockies Classic. That success showcased the team’s potential prior to playing in districts, Lehto said.
But for some players, there’s more to the team’s success.
“There’s chemistry,” Piper said. “We know how each other play, how coaches set up lines, how the girls play together.”
“We said it would be cool if we won (districts), but we didn’t think that we would,” said Genevieve Clemens, a senior at Hillcrest. “But if we were ever going to win, this would be the year because of how strong the group of seniors that we had. It really did pay off.”
Lehto noted the challenge of playing against teams from Boston, New Jersey and Wisconsin. Those teams will likely feature 19-year-old collegiate players potentially matched up against some of the Vipers’ freshmen.
No matter what happens in New York, players said they felt the bar has been raised for the program and girls hockey in Idaho.
“It’s a really good experience for my high school career to end on a high note, and with all the girls I would want to be with,” Zagula said.