Players from 22 schools around District 6 participated in Thursday’s annual District 6 Senior All-Star Game at Idaho Falls High School, officially closing the curtain on the 2018 high school volleyball season.
Each of the four teams to take to the court — North, South, East and West — put players from multiple classifications together on the same side of the net for one night. Each team played to one 25-point set versus the three other teams.
One senior in attendance Thursday to cheer on two of her teammates was presented a scholarship by the Sixth District Volleyball Officials Association. Clark County High School’s Dulce Chavez said she learned earlier Thursday that she was this year’s scholarship winner.
“It was announced at school and also my coach told me,” Chavez said. “It was kind of awkward at first, but I’m really honored to receive the scholarship out of all the girls here.”
While she was not on the court Thursday, Chavez was in the second level seats on the north side of I.F.’s gym with a large contingent of Clark County fans who made the trip from Dubois. Several of them sporting Clark County orange, they occupied several rows and one brought along a home made banner. Chavez cheered audibly with them for Clark County’s Marisol Perez and Yesenia Espinoza, who played for the South team.
“We have a really supportive community,” Chavez said. “Those girls are in my class. I wanted to be here to support them even though I didn’t get to play.”
A defensive specialist, Chavez was one of two captains for the Bobcats this season. The other was a junior. Chavez began playing volleyball in sixth grade and played for Clark County all four years of her high school career.
She said her teammates are what she will miss most about volleyball.
“It kinda shocked me that I was chosen to be captain for a varsity team,” Chavez said. “I’m happy I got to be part of the team for four years.”
Chavez said she plans to attend the College of Eastern Idaho to begin a career path toward becoming a medical assistant. She said she knows it will require a lot of work and studying, but Clark County has helped her learn to balance sports and academics.
Teton’s Larissa Fullmer and Thunder Ridge’s Madelyn Moulton won the serving contest while Madison teammates Chloe Miller and Alexis Garner won the hitting contest.
The North team, consisting of athletes from Madison, West Jefferson, Mackay, Skyline and Blackfoot and coached by Madison head coach Meranda Maestas, went 3-0 on the night. North defeated West 25-22, South 25-16 and ended the evening with a 25-17 win over East.