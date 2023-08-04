Clouds and the possibility of rain did not stop people from heading to Sandy Downs on Thursday to have a good time with loved ones and see the action at the War Bonnet War Round up.

Started in 1911, the War Bonnet Rodeo has brought together Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities bringing families and participants together. 


