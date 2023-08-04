Clouds and the possibility of rain did not stop people from heading to Sandy Downs on Thursday to have a good time with loved ones and see the action at the War Bonnet War Round up.
Started in 1911, the War Bonnet Rodeo has brought together Idaho Falls and the surrounding communities bringing families and participants together.
Kade Bruno, a saddle bronc rider from Challis, and ranked fourth in the nation, finished first with 86 points and entertained the home crowd with his performance.
"Bronc riding is like riding a chair, it can be easy if you let it be,” Bruno said. “I just stick to the basics, lift on the reins and have fun. That is what I have been doing all year, trying to have fun, relax, and enjoy the moment.”
Coltin Hill, a steer wrestler from Blackfoot, finished with a mark of 5.1, which had him placing in the middle of the pack. Participating in steer wrestling creates a rush that Hill loves when trying to tie the calf.
"It is the adrenaline rush, something I like to do," he said. "That is why we do it."
Courtney Dobson, another rodeo participant from Rigby, competed in the barrel racing. Dobson scored 17.91. The goal started and ended with her horse improving each step of the way.
“The greatest thing today was this is the second performance that my horse has ever been in,” Dobson said. “He is young, and I am trying to season him, so the fact that he went in, and found all his barrels and turned well as he did, I consider that a win.”
While Bruno and Dobson learned to rodeo growing up with family members who also rodeo, Hill learned from a friend of his while in high school.
“A good friend of mine Jason Clemens talked me into steer wrestling in high school, I am really happy he did,” Hill said. “It’s been a great thing for me and when I graduated high school, I went to college and that is when I decided I wanted to compete and try rodeo.”
Performing in front of the home crowd becomes a remedy to relax, and perform well which Bruno, Dobson, and Hill look for in the War Bonnet rodeo.
“Anytime you get to show up and have your hometown root for you, it is exciting,” Dobson said. “They all get excited to see the hometown competitors, just to feel that adrenaline is awesome.”
“Being in front of an Idaho crowd, I just love the Idaho rodeos,” Bruno said. “We travel all year, go down through Texas and Florida, but when I get back to Idaho, it’s like a breath of fresh air. It’s fun to being close to home and spend some time.”
