In the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's Game 11 of the American Legion World Series, play was suspended with Fargo, N.D., Post 2 leading Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397 by a score of 5-1.
The game was resumed 9 a.m. (Mountain), and Game 12 will follow with Randolph, Co., N.C., Post 45 and Idaho Falls, Idaho Post 56 now scheduled for 11 a.m. (Mountain).
The two semifinal matchups will be played at 2 p.m., and 5 p.m., as scheduled.
All games will be played on ESPNU. To see the schedule, go to https://americanlegion.sportngin.com/2019alws.