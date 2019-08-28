The 2018 cross-country season put Idaho in the national spotlight.
East Idaho shared in those milestones, as Thunder Ridge's Stetson Moss ran in his second consecutive Nike Cross Nationals, Idaho Falls' Zach Erikson became the District 6's first runner since 1998 to qualify for Foot Locker Nationals and Skyline's Sariah Harrison became the first District 6 girl to break the 18-minute barrier.
Erikson signed with BYU and graduated in May, but Harrison and Moss return. Harrison, a junior, is two-time defending 4A individual state runner-up while Moss, a senior, is a three-time 5A state cross-country medalist.
Harrison spent the summer running with older sister Elizabeth, who graduated in May, and teammate Macy Olson, now a senior. Olson, senior Adria Roberts and the younger Harrison are now the veterans on a team that won a program-first state title in 2017 and placed second in 2018.
"We've been running buddies since middle school--Macy, Liz and I," Harrison said by phone. "I didn't really clock my mileage. I was just running how I was feeling. I just run to maintain then put in a few hard runs because I can't go without it."
The 2017 5A individual state champion, Moss was injured for part of his sophomore and junior cross-country seasons and part of his junior track season. After a solid summer of training, Moss said he is 100 percent healthy.
"It’s safe to say this is the fittest I’ve been going into a season," Moss said by phone. "I have been trying to stay as consistent as possible running mileage and keep my core as best as it can possibly be."
Harrison's consistent goal throughout her career thus far has been to beat her personal records. To do that again, she will have to beat the 17:54.4 she ran at state last year that made her one of four Idaho girls to run sub-18 in 2018.
"I definitely want to get there again," Harrison said. "I don't usually set times but I focus on the PR. So if I'm gonna get a PR, I've gotta run in the 17s."
Moss is pursuing big goals in his final season for second year program Thunder Ridge while also weighing a major decision. Since placing 11th at NXN last year in a personal best 15:13.1, recruiting picked up and he has narrowed his short list (in no particular order) to BYU, Boise State, Stanford, North Carolina, Northern Arizona and Gonzaga.
"I’m trying to shoot for top five at NXN this year," Moss said. "I’m trying to do as best as I possibly can. It's gonna be a fun year."
Thunder Ridge head coach Bob Hagert's goals for Moss are straightforward and simple.
"Just keep getting better every day, keep improving, keep him healthy and let the chips fall where they may," Hagert said.
Harrison and Moss are also entering this season with added perspective. At last year's 4A state cross-country meet, Harrison was neck-and-neck with eventual repeat champion Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls until the last 800 meters. Harrison said she never considered herself a sprinter, but her sophomore track season changed that. This spring, she lowered her school record 3,200-meter time to 10:57.11, swept the 4A District 6 girls distance event titles and medaled in all three distance events at state. She believes her progression on the track will help her finish stronger in cross-country.
"I felt the pain of the 800 and that's how you've gotta feel at the end of the race," Harrison said. "I just realized that at the end of the race, I've gotta be a sprinter. You've gotta go."
Skyline coach Sean Schmidt, who has described Harrison as a once in a lifetime joy to coach, said she set a solid foundation over the summer and is doing well in practice.
"She does what I ask and I can’t ask anything more than that," Schmidt said by phone.
Moss's new perspective is the result of the last two years. Working back from injuries since his sophomore cross-country season, Moss has gained big picture insight into running and the running community.
"In my opinion, it’s one of the greatest sports on the planet," Moss said. "The more that you just commit yourself to this sport and do all the little things, the more you’re gonna get out of it. It really puts you down to earth and you meet some incredible, incredible people."