Razor’s Edge Boxing Club in Idaho Falls is hosting its fifth annual “Rumble in the Jungle” Saturday afternoon at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena at Tautphaus Park. The event begins at 3 p.m. It features 23 matches, including 13 with local boxers squaring off against opponents from throughout Idaho, Utah, and Montana.
Razor’s Edge has been the dominant force in Idaho Falls boxing since 2006, and the gym has enjoyed an unprecedented run of success lately, with members of its competition team earning a string of victories at events throughout the west.
Saturday’s main event is a rematch from the Golden Gloves state championship last fall. Martin Gordo, 23, of Razor’s Edge, will take on Martin Caro of Middleton. Gordo won a decision in that contest to earn a place at the regional tournament in Salt Lake City. Gordo then advanced to the National Golden Gloves tournament in Philadelphia.
In February, Razor’s Edge claimed its first national championship, when Owen Taule of Idaho Falls won the Silver Gloves national competition in Independence, Mo. Silver Gloves features competitors under 17 while Golden Gloves features ages 18 and above. Taule, 15, will take a 13-0 record into his bout Saturday with Ricky Moreno of Nampa.
Also on Saturday’s card will be Bridger Wall of Razor’s Edge, who takes a 7-0 record into his match with Jiovanni Gonzalez of Utah.
Some of Razor’s Edge most experienced boxers, Julian Hernandez, Saul Juarez, and Kennedy Lara Lara, will have feature bouts. And, the youngest member of the gym, 8-year-old E.J. Chavez, will kick the event off with a match against a current national champion, Alec Garcia of Utah.
“I’m definitely looking forward to this one because of the team effort behind the scenes,” Razor’s Edge coach Holly Gregson said. “The support we have received from teammates, parents, friends, and the community has been overwhelming.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Children under five get in free. Food and drinks will be available. All proceeds go to Razor’s Edge, a nonprofit that serves more than 60 eastern Idaho boxers.
