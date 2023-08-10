Razor’s Edge Boxing Club in Idaho Falls is hosting its fifth annual “Rumble in the Jungle” Saturday afternoon at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena at Tautphaus Park. The event begins at 3 p.m. It features 23 matches, including 13 with local boxers squaring off against opponents from throughout Idaho, Utah, and Montana.

Razor’s Edge has been the dominant force in Idaho Falls boxing since 2006, and the gym has enjoyed an unprecedented run of success lately, with members of its competition team earning a string of victories at events throughout the west.


