Idaho Falls High School has hired 2012 graduate Kaitlyn Zarpentine to be its new volleyball program director and varsity head coach.
Zarpentine played for I.F. and was a member of the 2011 5A state championship team. She played for her mother, current Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson, all four seasons of her I.F. career. A libero, she continued her career at the University of Wyoming for three seasons before playing her final season for Idaho State University. The Bengals took second in the Big Sky Conference tournament in her senior season of 2015 and she received Big Sky All-Academic honors.
“I am very excited to have Kaitlyn back in the fold at Idaho Falls High School," Idaho Falls athletic director Pat Lloyd said in a statement. "I think she is the perfect person to lead our volleyball program into the future. I am confident Kaitlyn will create an enjoyable and memorable experience for our student athletes.”
Zarpentine previously coached at Century and Madison before spending last season at South Fremont, where she is currently a teacher. She also coached two seasons for the Idaho Falls Juniors club program and is also involved with Idaho Peak Volleyball, a southeast Idaho-based program that Wendy Johnson and retired Century head coach Pauline Thiros co-founded in 2017.
Note: Zarpentine will hold a team meeting for all students interested in volleyball after the end of the winter sports season.