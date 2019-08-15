BLACKFOOT — On Sunday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Parish will be hosting the annual Kermes Festival in Jensen Grove. The basic principle of the Kermes is to bring together the community and to have fun. We gather in order to be in each other’s company in joy, laughter, and peace. The goal is to build and maintain relationships between members of our community.
With music, dancing, and delicious food, we will gather to spend an afternoon of talking, resting, and enjoying. This opens the opportunity for connection and community that cannot take place in other settings. We get the chance to spend the time it takes to get to know one another, to enjoy each other’s company.
Preparing this event involves thousands of hours in preparation. We have hundreds of people who give very generously of their time and wealth so that we can offer this event for Blackfoot. I would like to express my gratitude to all of these people.
Although there is a cost for the food, the money involved is not the purpose of the Kermes. The most important things are not wealth, but relationships of charity and caring.
Taking the time to foster relationships is a goal of the Christian life. Commanded to love God and our neighbor, we relate to the others in a way that promotes their good. The Christian is to seek what is best for the other, and that means first forming a connection.
With Mass at 11 a.m., this community event begins with the presence of God in mind and heart. Commanded to “Do this in Remembrance of Me,” we set the event in the presence of God in a special way. Beginning with the Mass is a reminder to us that the love of God is the foundation for our love of each other.
Living in a society driven by the acquisition of wealth and pleasure, the Christian life stands in opposition to the modern world. The goal of the Christian is to be like the Master, to give of oneself in service and sacrifice for the other. Events such as the Kermes allow us to express our appreciation for the wider community and to give something of ourselves so that all might enjoy the food, music, dancing, and especially time with each other.