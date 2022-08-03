Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley asked to table the bid received for the improvement projects on Scotty’s South Park, a joint improvement project between the city, Rigby Urban Renewal and Keller Associates.

Bradley stated at the July 21 Rigby City Council Meeting that he only received one bid on the improvement project. The one bid came from Jerome Bowen Construction, who Bradley said he had worked with before. The bid, however, came in at approximately $250,000 over what the they had anticipated the project to cost.

