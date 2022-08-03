Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley asked to table the bid received for the improvement projects on Scotty’s South Park, a joint improvement project between the city, Rigby Urban Renewal and Keller Associates.
Bradley stated at the July 21 Rigby City Council Meeting that he only received one bid on the improvement project. The one bid came from Jerome Bowen Construction, who Bradley said he had worked with before. The bid, however, came in at approximately $250,000 over what the they had anticipated the project to cost.
“I don’t like the numbers,” Bradley told the council at the meeting, and asked the council if he could table the bid until he was able to speak with Brent Tolman with Urban Renewal and Marvin Fielding with Keller’s.
Aside from the total amount of the bid, Bradley mentioned to the council his concern over some of the discrepancies he saw in the bid. He stated there were inconsistencies in the fencing footages along with other, smaller details.
A meeting between the three entities involved in the project was held on July 22. According to Tolman, it was determined as the outcome of the meeting that Keller Associates would be responsible for working with the contractor to see if there was anything they could negotiate to bring the cost of the project down.
“Urban Renewal dedicated $544,000 to this project,” Tolman said. “Urban Renewal doesn’t have a say in the decisions as we are just the funding mechanism.”
Tolman stated it would be up to the City Council to determine if they want Keller Associates to negotiate the cost with the contractor, or if they would like to put the project up for bid once again.
At the council meeting the night before, Bradley expressed his desire to bid the whole project again.
“Jerome Bowen has done a lot of work for us, and they’re a great outfit,” Bradley said to the council. “Truthfully, I’d like to go back out to bid. I hate having only one number.”
Rigby currently holds a contract with Keller Associates for the Scotty’s South Park which includes upgrades to the current baseball diamonds, the addition of four new pickleball courts and various concrete, lighting and electricity upgrades in the park.
This is a project which Bradley previously called a slow process, as The Jefferson Star reported in the April 6 edition. It has been in the works since November of last year. In April, Bradley reported his hope to start the improvement process in the Fall of 2022, so as to not mess up the ball game schedules.
Bradley told the council during the July 27 meeting he would like to have this issue posted on the council agenda for further discussion at the next council meeting.