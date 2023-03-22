Health and Medical spa opens in Rigby

A new health and medical spa is now open in our area. Hygge Day Spa and Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa are serving clients at 185 West 1st North in Rigby. Two spas with an expansive menu of services are now in one location. Amber Hall, Hygge owner and massage therapist of 23 years, along with Dr. Tiffany Spaulding, a family practice physician, merged locations and officially opened on March 1, 2023.


