A new health and medical spa is now open in our area. Hygge Day Spa and Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa are serving clients at 185 West 1st North in Rigby. Two spas with an expansive menu of services are now in one location. Amber Hall, Hygge owner and massage therapist of 23 years, along with Dr. Tiffany Spaulding, a family practice physician, merged locations and officially opened on March 1, 2023.
The Hygge Day Spa (pronounced Hoo-ga) was established in 2018. In 4 short years, The Hygge Day Spa has grown from one Massage Therapist and one Esthetician to a staff of 10. “The quaint, small building on the corner of 1st N and 1st W in Rigby quickly became too small,” stated Hall. “We are excited to announce that we are now located right next door at 185 W 1st N and are thrilled to have Dr Spaulding and her staff at Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa join us in our newly remodeled building.”
Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa was also established in 2018 and operated out of medical space inside Upper Valley Family Medicine. Dr. Spaulding is a practitioner on the family medicine side and is the owner of the medical spa. “The medical practice is growing and needed more space, as are our spa services. This new location offers a centralized, spa experience and we are ecstatic to be in this beautiful space,” stated Spaulding. Additionally, Dr. Spaulding provides medical screening exams for several local pilots.
This location allows clients to pick from either spa’s menu of services and receive treatments in one location. “Clients may schedule a massage with Amber, and then a laser skin care treatment from me,” said Spaulding. Hygge Day Spa and Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa combine medicine, aesthetic care and offers a relaxing environment to patrons. Dr. Spaulding emphasizes that, “this is not a medical spa for the elite, but a place for the modern-day mom or dad.”
