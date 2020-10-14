Ririe Bank of Commerce to Reveal Remodeled BranchRIRIE – The Ririe location of The Bank of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate and reveal its newly remodeled branch.
In conjunction with the bank’s annual Customer Appreciation Day, the bank will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 16th. The Customer Appreciation Day Open House will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
“We are pleased to invite the public to visit our remodeled branch,” says Tom Romrell, President & CEO. “The renovations provide an enhanced customer experience while maintaining the historic charm and original architecture of the building.”
The Ririe branch is located at 386 E. Main Street.