Clark County Chicas Shop survives the pandemic
The Clark County Chicas Shop on Main St. in Dubois held a ribbon cutting recently. The shop has been open since mid-October and has survived the pandemic.
Created by the three Frederiksen sisters, Allene, Dannette and Valeri, daughters of Horace and Jane Frederiksen, and "honorary sister" Treva Holden May began the business as a way to help Clark County. The store is a consignment, thrift and clothing exchange.
The Chicas Shop holds a monthly craft night in addition to having massages available on Mondays by Holly May with the service of electromagnetic therapy offered occasionally as well.
The shop is described as a unique place to find "one-of-a-kind" used items, new jewelry and soaps along with books, homemade crafts, clothes and a variety of furniture. Business hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.