Business Brief

Dr. Trent McGary, PT, DPT, CMT, OCS has successfully completed his advanced certification and is now a Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy (OCS). It is one of the highest designations available in the profession of Physical Therapy.
This comes a year after Dr. McGary successfully demonstrated advanced knowledge of the theory and practice of Manual Physical Therapy through the North American Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Therapy (NAIOMT) in becoming a Certified Manual Physical Therapist (CMPT). This was a year-long program that included eight separate courses that resulted in individual in-person practicum exams and one final in-person practicum.
These two advanced degrees demonstrate his commitment in pursuing the highest level of skill, knowledge and interventional technique with which to best serve patients.
This certification is through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS). ABPTS oversees the physical therapist clinical specialist certification and maintenance of specialist certification programs and awards certificates to physical therapists meeting approved requirements.
To obtain board certification, candidates must submit evidence of required clinical practice in one of 10 specialty areas of physical therapist practice. Hundreds of hours are required over one to three years, demonstrating an advanced level of skill and expertise. In addition, candidates must successfully complete a rigorous examination, demonstrating specialized knowledge and advanced clinical proficiency in their specialty area.
There are over 4,000 licensed Physical Therapists in the State of Idaho with only a couple hundred Board-Certified Clinical Specialists in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy.
