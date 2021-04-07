Cafe opens at Roberts/Teton Truck StopConnie Rafferty has dreamed of owning her own cafe since she was 12. Although she’s not sharing her age secrets, that dream is finally coming true as Rafferty prepares to open the Wild Rose Bakery Cafe in Roberts.
Growing up in central Washington state, Rafferty worked at a bakery while in high school and now she’s looking forward to having her own that’s currently set to open April 17. Rafferty has been in the area for 32 years with her husband, Patrick.
“I’m most excited to see if I’ll be successful,” Connie said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and so far I’ve received an incredible, positive response not just from my friends but also strangers.”
Connie stated that the cafe will feature a wide variety of foods stemming from a Bohemian/American Fusion that honors her ancestors from eastern Europe. The menu consists of “good, homemade cooking” that covers items from chicken salad wraps, soups, salads and hand cut fries to breads, pastries, cookies, pies and cakes.
The cafe will be attached to the Teton Truck Stop in Roberts which has changed hands a few times and ultimately been closed for approximately a year, according to Connie. Right now, she says they’re working on getting everything updated and giving the space some TLC.
“It’s at a good location on I-15 and Highway 48 and we’ve had a lot of people asking when we’ll be open so I’m hopeful,” Connie said.
The Wild Rose Bakery Cafe is located at 2855 E 627 N Roberts, Idaho and Connie says they hope to be up on Facebook soon with more information.