Westmark earns America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award
Westmark Credit Union has earned the annual America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence award. This honor is reserved for financial institutions who displayed exceptional achievement during America Saves Week activities.
America Saves Week is an annual event coordinated by America Saves with input from planning support that includes FDIC, AARP, AFCPE®, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Prudential, and more.
Polly Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer for Westmark Credit Union in Idaho Falls, stated that this is the third year in a row that Westmark has received this award through America Saves.
"We set specific goals for our members like opening up a savings account with $100 or adding $100 to an existing savings account," Simpson said. "We set attainable goals so people are willing to participate and also to get people into the savings mindset."
With the impact of COVID-19 continuing, George Barany, Director of America Saves, said encouraging and motivating individuals to save and set saving goals was an effort that makes a huge impact in communities.
“The foundation set by the DOSE honorees extends well beyond America Saves Week,” said Barany. “Their commitment to their communities is evident through their actions. We are encouraged and proud to highlight the incredible achievements of these 12 financial institutions.”
Simpson said they want people to learn how to save and get into the habit to be better prepared for a rainy day and believes COVID-19 taught an important lesson on having savings built up to fall back on just in case.
"I do believe saving is very important and that getting into a savings habit is a healthy financial goal for everyone," Simpson said.
Westmark Credit Union is one of six banks and six credit unions honored with this distinction. Collectively, these financial institutions encouraged over 92,000 individuals to deposit $157,557,265 into new and existing savings accounts during America Saves Week.
Banks that received this award are Bancorp South Bank, FNB Bank, Mechanics Bank, Southern Bancorp Bank, Synchrony and WesBanco.
Credit Unions are Baylands Family Credit Union, BCU, Jax Federal Credit Union, Mid-Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, New Horizons Credit Union and Westmark Credit Union