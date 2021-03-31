Rick's Repair in Terreton closes their doors
Rick Caudle, owner/operator of Rick’s Repair in Terreton is closing the shop and retiring at the end of the month.
Caudle has spent the majority of his life working on farm equipment, cars, trucks, etc. In spring of 2000, he and his wife Debbie purchased a truck shop and it has been Rick’s Repair for the past 21 years.
"We are blessed to live in such a great community," Debbie said. “Rick has maintained and serviced many local’s cars and semi-trucks over the years, and we appreciate their business."
Rick added, "I have some repeat customers who come clear from Soda Springs to Salmon and Montana."
Rick decided that it was time to hang up the tool belt and close the tool box. His son, Jeff Caudle of Idaho Falls has been helping his dad get the shop cleared out for the past couple of months. He contacted his brother Brian, who resides in Sanford, North Carolina, and he wanted to come and help. The two collaborated and Brian made a surprise visit and will help with clearing things out.
"I have bittersweet feelings about closing the shop because I have been doing this all of my life," Rick said. "I am going to miss the people. I am looking forward to enjoying more golf, camping, fishing and have time to work on my project cars."