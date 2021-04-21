Business Brief

Merrill retires from Zions Bank
RIGBY — Zions Bank Client Service Associate Dianna Merrill is retiring on April 23 after 21 years of service to the Rigby branch.
Merrill began her banking career in 1973 at a small Rexburg bank and joined Zions Bank in 2000. Her previous roles include teller and customer service manager.
“Dianna has been a valuable asset to our team in the many roles she’s served in,” said Rigby branch Manager Rob Webb. “We appreciate everything she’s done to help our clients reach their financial goals.”
In her retirement, Merrill plans to travel, spend time with her 11 children and reconnect with her siblings who live outside Idaho.