Westmark Credit Union Receives Prestigious Community Service Award(IDAHO FALLS) — For nearly two decades, Idaho Falls-based Westmark Credit Union has held a highly anticipated golf tournament to benefit Credit Unions for Kids, a national charity supporting Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Over the years, the credit union has raised over $400,000 to benefit two CMN hospitals serving in the region — Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
Last year, Westmark exceeded its $36,000 fundraising goal for the annual tournament, contributing $51,555.
For those efforts, Westmark has received the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, named for one of the Credit Union Movement’s pioneers. Westmark will be recognized Dec. 2, at a virtual awards ceremony presented by the Northwest Credit Union Association — the trade association representing credit unions in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.