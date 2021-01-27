Business Brief

McKinnon selected as GM
ASHTON — After conducting a nationwide search to find a replacement for retiring General Manager JT Hill, Fall River Propane’s Board of Directors has announced the selection of east Idaho native David McKinnon to head the 20-year-old propane business.
McKinnon grew up west of Blackfoot, Idaho farming and ranching with his family. He most recently spent 25 years in the propane business and has been the Idaho Director for the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA).
Fall River Propane Board President Bryan Case said of McKinnon, “As we interviewed a field of over two dozen exceptional candidates, we found David’s years of experience, his skill in purchasing wholesale propane and creative ideas on providing even greater customer service to stand out from the others.” Case added, “Fall River Propane’s principles of low price, customer safety and service were also David’s highest priorities which aided the board to their unanimous decision to have him lead our business into the future.”
McKinnon is married to the former Joy Bolander originally of Firth Idaho and together they have 8 children and 15 grandchildren. He enjoys a wide variety of outdoor activities including camping, fishing, and backpacking. When time allows McKinnon is an active gardener, Dutch oven cooker, sourdough bread maker and enjoys playing basketball and baseball.