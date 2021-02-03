Bank of Commerce Continues to Thrive
Coral Gables, Florida, BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, proudly announces that Bank of Commerce, Idaho Falls, Idaho has been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more. Bank of Commerce has triumphed over everything that has been thrown its way over the past year. In fact, Bank of Commerce has earned and maintained Bauer’s recommendation (5-Stars or 4-Stars) for 125 consecutive quarters.
“This rating is impressive in the best of times,” notes Karen Dorway, president of the research firm. “But I can’t overstate the strength and prudence that Bank of Commerce has exhibited over the past years that got it to this point. And as we begin 2021, we have every reason to believe that Bank of Commerce will continue to thrive.”
Bank of Commerce was established in 1959 and has been a boon for the communities it serves ever since. Whether at a branch, on your phone or online at bankofcommerce.org, 5-Star rated Bank of Commerce is ready, willing and able to serve its neighbors and friends.