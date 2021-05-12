Madison Memorial Hospital receives 5-star rating from federal agencyMadison Memorial Hospital was given a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the largest federal agency under the US Department of Health and Human Services.The Rexburg-based hospital was one of only 3 hospitals in the state of Idaho to receive the 5-star award.
Nationwide, of 5,382 hospitals registered with CMS, only 8% (455 hospitals) were given a 5-star rating, effectively placing Madison Memorial in the top 8% of all hospitals nationwide.
“It’s extremely validating to have our hard work be recognized in this way, particularly during a pandemic year,” said Dr. Rachel Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer at Madison Memorial. “After being ranked in the nation’s top 100 rural and community hospitals last month by Becker’s Hospital Review, this ffnew 5-star rating further confirms the fact that eastern Idaho is fortunate to have a nationally-ranked healthcare institution right here in Rexburg.”