BLACKFOOT, ID — Title Financial Corporation (TFC) has announced that its subsidiaries, First American Title Company, First Montana Land Title Company, Laramie County Abstract & Title Co., and Gillette Title Services, are now Flying S Title & Escrow (FSTE).

As an independent agent for 40 years, their First American Title Company subsidiary, which has a branch in Rigby on Clark Street, has been confused with direct operations based in Santa Ana, California. TFC hopes this rebrand will set them apart and better represent its company and culture.


