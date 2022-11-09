BLACKFOOT, ID — Title Financial Corporation (TFC) has announced that its subsidiaries, First American Title Company, First Montana Land Title Company, Laramie County Abstract & Title Co., and Gillette Title Services, are now Flying S Title & Escrow (FSTE).
As an independent agent for 40 years, their First American Title Company subsidiary, which has a branch in Rigby on Clark Street, has been confused with direct operations based in Santa Ana, California. TFC hopes this rebrand will set them apart and better represent its company and culture.
Quinn Stufflebeam, TFC Chief Executive Officer and grandson of founder William H. Stufflebeam stated: "We've spent a lot of time thinking about this rebrand. Why do we want to do it? Why is it important? Why Flying S?"
Flying S Title & Escrow stems from a cattle brand that originated with the company founder's son, Dwain H. Stufflebeam. While stationed at the Air Force Base in Amarillo, Texas, Stufflebeam and his wife Joyce created and used the brand in his ranching operation in Southeast Idaho. The "S" stands for Stufflebeam, and the wings on each side of the "S" represent Stufflebeam’s love of flying.
TFC looks forward to better serving its customers in Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming under Flying S Title & Escrow.
The Rigby branch of Flying S will be holding an Ribbon Cutting and Open House event on Thursday, November 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
