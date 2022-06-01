Jefferson County Planning and ZoningRIGBY — Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will hold public hearings beginning at 6 p.m. on June 2 for three conditional use permits, one preliminary plat and The City of Lewisville’s proposed Area of Impact Agreement.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council will hold their regular meeting on June 2 at 7 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on June 6 at 9 a.m.
4-H Weigh In DatesMUD LAKE — Mud Lake Sheep and Goats will be weighed in on June 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mud Lake Fair Grounds.
Lewisville City CouncilLEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will meet on June 8 at 7 p.m.
Rigby Chamber of CommerceRIGBY — The Rigby Chamber of Commerce will hold their meeting on June 8 at 1 p.m.
Rigby City LibraryRIGBY — The Rigby City Library Summer Reading Program will begin June 14. The library will provide Blackout Book Bingo cards for kids ages two years to fifth grade and Book Bingo cards for kids in the sixth grade and higher when they register at the Library. Both age groups will receive prizes for completing their Bingo cards. For more information, call the library at 208—745—8231.
Idaho Bureau of Land ManagementUPPER SNAKE FIELD OFFICES — The BLM is now selling permits to collect fuelwood through the end of November. Permits may be purchased at the field office of by visiting https://forestproducts.blm.gov.