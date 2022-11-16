for The Jefferson StarAs the Thanksgiving Holiday approached, we will be implementing early deadlines for the November 30 editions of The Jefferson Star. All content for The Star Plus will be due by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All Legal and Classified Ads will be due by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. All editorial content, including submitted news articles, submitted photos, columns, letters to the editor and guest columns will also be due by 12 p.m. on November 23. The Jefferson Star office will be closed on November 24 and 25.
Rigby Urban Renewal AgencyRIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency will hold their regular meeting on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
West Jefferson School District #253TERRETON — The West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
Rigby City CouncilRIGBY — The Rigby City Council Will hold their regular meeting on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Snake River Post #1004RIGBY — The Snake River Post of the VFW will meet on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Rigby Senior Center. Ladies of the VFW will also meet at 7 p.m. the same day.
Daughters of Utah PioneersRIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle Camp of the DUP will hold their regular meeting on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208—757—1154 or Company Secretary Sheryl Decker, 208—313—9555.
Jefferson County Board
of CommissionersRIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.
