Farmer Merchant-Banquet set
RIGBY—The Rigby Farmer-Merchant & Community Recognition Banquet is set for March 7 at the Rigby Middle School Commons, 290 N. 3800 E. The silent auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Jefferson Star office, D.L. Evans Bank, First American Title and at the Bank of Commerce.
Ririe Supplemental Levy election
RIRIE—The Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Supplemental Levy election is scheduled for March 12. Early in-person voting began Feb. 25 and will continue through March 8. The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Feb. 28.
City council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting March 7 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
ITD to accept public comment
RIGBY—The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public input regarding the department’s draft Long-Range Transportation Plan from Feb. 24 to April 10. Public meetings will be held at each of the department’s district offices on March 26 at 6:30 p.m. Rigby’s district office is at 206 North Yellowstone Highway.