Early deadlines and delivery
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will be delivered to subscribers Tuesdays the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Papers will be delivered Dec. 24 and 31. There will also be early deadlines for advertising and editorial content, which will be 10 a.m. Dec. 19 and Dec. 26.
Area district closures
RIGBY — Christmas break begins Dec. 23 for students in Jefferson Joint School District No. 251. School will resume Jan. 6, 2020.
RIRIE — Christmas break begins Dec. 23 for students in Ririe School District No. 252. Students will have early release Dec. 20. School will resume Jan. 2, 2020.
TERRETON — Christmas break begins Dec. 23 for students in West Jefferson School District No. 253. School will resume Jan. 2, 2020.
DUBOIS — Christmas break begins Dec. 23 for students in Clark County School District No. 161. School will resume Jan. 3, 2020.
Rigby Football team to be honored
RIGBY — The Rigby 5A state champion football team will be honored Friday at the boys basketball game halftime. The state football championship banner will also be unveiled at halftime. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Blood donation opportunity
ROBERTS — The Red Cross will hold a blood donation drive 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Roberts Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, located at 663 N. 2858 E.