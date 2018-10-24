Bar J Wranglers concert Nov. 1
RIGBY— The Bar J Wranglers perform Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Rigby High School auditorium, 3850 E. 33 N. Tickets are available at the Rigby Broulim's, Zions Bank, The Jefferson Star and at the Zions Bank located at 1235 S. Utah Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Rigby City Council to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Daylight Savings Time ends
Daylight Savings Time will end Nov. 4. Remember to set your clocks back one hour.
Pinochle offered at Senior Center
RIGBY—Everyone is invited to play Pinochle at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center every second and fourth Friday each month at 6:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. The next session will be Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. For more information contact Ron Scott at 221-7283.