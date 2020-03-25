COVID-19 update from EIPH
For continuing information on the COVID-19 situation in Idaho, please visit Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EIPH.Idaho.
improvements to N 4100 E on ID-48
Construction began March 23 and will continue through March 27 to make improvements to the intersection of ID-48 & N 4100 E. Crews will be replacing, moving and improving the irrigation pipe at this intersection. This is the first of four project phases and drivers should expect temporary traffic delays.
Idaho State Parks closing camper cabins and yurts for COVID-19 prevention
Idaho State parks will be closing the Camper Cabins, Yurts and Idaho City Backcountry Yurts to protect the public and park employees from potential Covid-19 exposure. The closures will occur on Monday and all visitors with reservations will receive full refunds. The closures will last until April 30th and could be extended, depending on the status of the virus outbreak in six weeks.
Overall, Idaho State Parks remain open for day use and most camping – but hands-on activities and large group events are discontinued, and premium cabins and picnic shelters are also closed.