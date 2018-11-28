Rigby City to meet
RIGBY—The Rigby City Council will be meeting Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Rigby City Hall, 158 W. Fremont Avenue. An agenda can be found at cityofrigby.com.
Story time offered at library
RIGBY—The Rigby City Library is holding story times this winter on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. and noon. For more information contact the library.
Midnight Madness set for Dec. 7
RIGBY—The Rigby Chamber of Commerce’s annual Midnight Madness Celebration, which includes a lighted parade down Main street and a visit from Santa at Bennion Park, will be held Dec. 7.