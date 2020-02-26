Rigby High School food drive
Rigby High School is holding a food drive to benefit the Giving Cupboard in Rigby. Food will be collected until February 28th and should be turned into the students’ math teacher.
Candidate filing begins
Candidate filing for county, precinct, state and district government office positions begins March 2. Candidates must file a declaration of candidacy by March 13 for the May 19 and Nov. 3 elections. Contact the county clerk’s office for details and information on reporting requirements.
SBA official to speak
IDAHO FALLS — Irene Gonzalez of the U.S. Small Business Administration will hold a workshop with the Idaho State Tax Commission 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at Idaho Innovation Center. The center is located at 2300 N. Yellowstone Highway #100.
Settlement applications sought
The Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for the Volkswagen Settlement Fund, 2020 Vehicle Replacement Program to replace higher emissions diesel vehicles or engines with cleaner vehicles or engines. The application deadline is March 30. For more information about the settlement and the vehicle replacement program, visit www.deq.idaho.gov/vw-settlement or contact G. Michael Brown at 208-373–0232 or g.michael.brown@deq.idaho.gov.
Idaho National Laboratory
A “Virtual Field Trip” of the INL, produced by Discovery Education and the American Nuclear Society, is available on NavigatingNuclear.com and shows the Advanced Test Reactor (ATR) and the Materials & Fuels Complex (MFC).
Property Tax Relief
Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program reduces property taxes on primary Idaho residences and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,320 if you qualify. To see the qualifications and apply, visit https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1052.cfm.
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning will meet at 6 p.m. March 5. Four of the six items of business will focus on subdivision proposals of various sizes. The largest proposal will be for a ten lot subdivision located in Rigby.
Community quilting day
Behind the Seams Quilt Guild will be holding an community quilt sewing/tying day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7th at the Rigby Senior Citizens Building. They will be making tied quilts and a knowledge of sewing is not required.