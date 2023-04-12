RIGBY — The Rigby Urban Renewal Agency has changed their April Meeting from the 20 to the 12. It will be held at the Rigby City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Joint School District #251
RIGBY — The Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Lewisville City Council
LEWISVILLE — The Lewisville City Council will hold their regular meeting on April 10 at 7 p.m.
Menan City Council
MENAN — The Menan City Council will hold their regular meeting on April 13 at 7 p.m.
Central Fire District
RIGBY — The Central Fire District Fire Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on April 13 at 8 p.m.
Clark County School District #161
DUBOIS — The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees will hold their regular meeting on April 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County Board of Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will hold their regular meeting on April 17 at 9 a.m.
Daughters of the Utah Pioneers
RIGBY — The Dorian and Labelle camps of the DUP will hold their regular meetings at 1 and 1:30 p.m. respectively. For more information, including details about Camp meeting locations and officers, interested women may contact Brenda Packard, 208-757-1154 or Company Secretary, Sheryl Decker, 208-313-9555.
