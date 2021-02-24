West Jefferson Schools
TERRETON — The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Board of Trustees will hold their meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Jefferson County Commissioners
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting starting at 9 a.m. March. 1. There will also be a public hearing to take comments on the subdivision ordinance at or around 1 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person with masks or online via Zoom with code 512-530-026.
Water District One
IDAHO FALLS — The annual meeting of the water users of Water District One has been scheduled as a Zoom meeting for 9 a.m. March 2. The meeting can be viewed with meeting code 840-8469-6602. The passcode is 414049.