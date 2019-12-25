Egin-Hamer Area closes
HAMER — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will implement the temporary annual closure of the Egin-Hamer Area Jan. 1, 2020. The annual seasonal closure designates nearly 500 square miles of land off-limits to human entry for the protection of wintering deer, elk and moose in the desert between St. Anthony and Dubois. The Civil Defense lava caves are included within the closure area. The temporary closure will last through the end of March on lands south of the Egin-Hamer Road and until April 30 on lands north of it. Certain exceptions apply. A map of the temporary closure area can be found at http://www.blm.gov/Idaho/Egin-Hamer-Winter-Closure-Map. For additional information, including free maps of the closure, contact either the IDFG Office in Idaho Falls at 208-525-7290 or BLM Office at 208-524-7500.
Early deadlines and delivery
RIGBY — The Jefferson Star will be delivered to subscribers Tuesday the week of New Year’s Day. Papers will be delivered Dec. 31. There will also be early deadlines for advertising and editorial content, which will be 10 a.m. Dec. 26.
Water rates hearing
Morning View Water Company filed an application in June 2019 with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase rates. Customer rates are estimated to need to increase by 17%. A public workshop for questions about the increase will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 8, when customers can testify before the commission. A copy of the application is available at the Morning View’s office at 3996 East 20 North in Rigby and at www.puc.idaho.gov. Written comments can be submitted to the company at www.puc.idaho.gov.
Census bookmark contest
The Idaho State Complete Count committee is hosting a 2020 Census Bureau Bookmark Contest for all Idaho elementary students. Artwork from selected winners will be featured on bookmarks that will be distributed throughout the state to promote engagement with the 2020 census. Artwork can be submitted and further details can be found at https://arts.idaho.gov/census-bookmark-art-contest/. Hard copy submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 10, 2020. Results will be announced in late January.